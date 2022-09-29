FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.60

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 93823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,528,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FARO Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 102,633 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

