FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,624,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 634,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $78.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Insider Activity

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Stories

