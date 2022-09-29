FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,109.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,264.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

