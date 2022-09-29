FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $281.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.51 and its 200 day moving average is $275.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

