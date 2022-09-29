FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 3.3 %

AZO opened at $2,169.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,103.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,634.34 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

