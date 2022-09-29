FCF Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

