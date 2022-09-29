FCF Advisors LLC Sells 4,603 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 2.1 %

ALL stock opened at $126.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.