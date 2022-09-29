FCF Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.12 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.11 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

