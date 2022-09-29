Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 599.3% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

