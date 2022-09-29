FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

FFW Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.36.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

