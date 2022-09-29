Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $21,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,935,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,476,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $92.70 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

