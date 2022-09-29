Financial Comparison: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) & Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO)

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hempacco and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempacco N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 9.96% -20.84% 14.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hempacco and Vector Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempacco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vector Group $1.22 billion 1.13 $219.46 million $1.07 8.34

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

64.0% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vector Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hempacco and Vector Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vector Group has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.75%. Given Vector Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vector Group is more favorable than Hempacco.

Summary

Vector Group beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co., Inc. and changed its name to Hempacco Co., Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company also engages in real estate investment business. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

