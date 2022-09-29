Financial Contrast: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) vs. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Similarweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.76 -$52.77 million ($0.54) -7.67 Similarweb $137.67 million 3.28 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -5.15

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Similarweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -20.85% -19.17% -11.22% Similarweb -52.99% -117.85% -36.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vimeo and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.1% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vimeo and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 1 0 2.20 Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 414.15%. Similarweb has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Similarweb.

Summary

Vimeo beats Similarweb on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

