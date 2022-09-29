Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,391 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

SLYV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.68. 182,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

