Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $3.81 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.8% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.96. 1,088,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,768. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.30 and a one year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.36.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

