Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $484,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.38. 909,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

