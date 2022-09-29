Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,043,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

