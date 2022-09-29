Financial Review: Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) vs. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 6.92% 45.44% 13.04% Cepton N/A N/A -48.05%

Volatility and Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.25 $224.91 million $14.40 3.12 Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Patrick Industries and Cepton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patrick Industries and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 1 1 3 0 2.40 Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus price target of $70.20, indicating a potential upside of 56.49%. Cepton has a consensus price target of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 339.81%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Cepton on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat covers, tower, top, and frame; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite part, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, marine accessories, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, fiber reinforced polyester product; cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

