Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Trading Down 0.4%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.14. 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

