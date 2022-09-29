FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Given “Buy” Rating at China Renaissance

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at China Renaissance in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $6.20 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

