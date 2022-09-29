First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $43.00. The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 29462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMBH. StockNews.com lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $669.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.63 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.