First Pacific Financial Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Unilever were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $188,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 96,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,267. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

