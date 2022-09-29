First Pacific Financial Grows Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,687. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

