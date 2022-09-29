First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 202.4% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated



McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

