First Pacific Financial Has $2.71 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,181,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 162,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.