First Pacific Financial Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYND. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beyond Meat Stock Down 7.1 %

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,345. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.