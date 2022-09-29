First Pacific Financial Has $720,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 185,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.02. 5,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $206.04 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.23.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.