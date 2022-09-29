First Pacific Financial Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Eaton were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 1.6 %

ETN stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.83. 13,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,262. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

