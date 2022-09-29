First Pacific Financial Has $853,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Sysco were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.78. 11,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

