First Pacific Financial Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 159,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,054,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

