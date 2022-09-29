First Pacific Financial Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Trading Down 2.4 %

CMI stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,277. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

