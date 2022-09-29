First Pacific Financial Purchases Shares of 21,392 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.85. 666,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,473. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

