First Pacific Financial Sells 1,416 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 301,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 278,299 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 97,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,673. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.