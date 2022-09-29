First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 157.4% in September

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,453,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

