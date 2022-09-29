First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.