First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

FEX stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,044. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

