First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 294.1% in September

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.73. 425,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,701. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

