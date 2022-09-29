First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 294.1% in September

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.73. 425,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,701. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
