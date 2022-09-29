First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 119.8% in September

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.29. 81,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,104. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

