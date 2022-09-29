First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 119.8% in September

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.3 %
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.29. 81,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,104. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
