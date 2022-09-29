FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

