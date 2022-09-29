Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.69. 61,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

