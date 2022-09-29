Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 28773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.