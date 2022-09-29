Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Five Below Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,214. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.95. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.89.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,553,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.