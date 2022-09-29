Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $170.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $148,581.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,475.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $148,581.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,475.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

