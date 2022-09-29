FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.34. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,940,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

