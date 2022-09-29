FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.9%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. 672,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 588,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 176,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

