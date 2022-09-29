Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,010. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $180.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

