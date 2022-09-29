Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 313 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.94. 67,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,216,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

