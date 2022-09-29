Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $424,424,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Loews by 5,286.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $12,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 20,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,547. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Loews

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

