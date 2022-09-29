Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.21. The company had a trading volume of 156,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,687. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $246.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

