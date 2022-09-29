Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Cognex worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cognex by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. 13,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

